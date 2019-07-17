Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.47

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 5915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

The stock has a market cap of $648.96 million and a PE ratio of 36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 49.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.