Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.00

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 8400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40.

About Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI)

Osirium Technologies Plc develops and sells cyber-security software products to blue-chip enterprises in defense, telecommunications, and the financial services sectors in the United Kingdom. Its products include Privileged Access Management, a solution to separate people from passwords; Privileged Task Management, a solution that allows SysAdmins to delegate multi-step tasks without human error; Privileged Session Management, a solution that enables security managers to record, store, and playback activities that take place across their hybrid-cloud infrastructures; and Privileged Behaviour Management, a module that creates a series of base lines to measure user actions.

