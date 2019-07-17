P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million.

Shares of PTSI opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $352.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

