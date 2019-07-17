Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.38. Pan African Resources shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 447,892 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAF. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Biffa from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 252 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $212.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.