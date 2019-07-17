Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Paragon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) were down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.93, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93.

About Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

