Paxos Standard Token Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $182.88 million and approximately $165.64 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00278283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.01241309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00111361 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 182,374,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,374,381 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM.

