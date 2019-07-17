PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) Trading Down 10%

PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) fell 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, 513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38.

Get PeerStream alerts:

PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

PeerStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.