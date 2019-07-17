Phoslock ENV Tec (ASX:PET) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.45

Phoslock ENV Tec Limited (ASX:PET) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.45 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.44 ($1.02), with a volume of 711004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.35 ($0.96).

The company has a market cap of $780.54 million and a PE ratio of -480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.40.

In other news, insider Ningping Ma sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$381,500.00 ($270,567.38).

Phoslock ENV Tec Company Profile (ASX:PET)

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited provides water technologies and engineering solutions to manage nutrients and other water pollutants. It offers Phoslock, a lanthanum modified bentonite material that removes excess phosphate from water and reduces the growth of harmful algae; Zeolite, which improves water quality by absorbing nutrients, such as nitrogen; and Bacteria that breaks down contaminants and organic matter that pollute water and cause human and water borne diseases.

