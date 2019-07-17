Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.50, approximately 288,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 382,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. Analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 222,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

