Pillar Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $12,847.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.01274695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00113056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

