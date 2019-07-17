Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,208. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 228.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 88.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

