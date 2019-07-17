Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.22 million.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 382,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $789.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.03 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 10,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $651,096.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,797.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $270,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,440.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,493 shares of company stock worth $1,485,704. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.