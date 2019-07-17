PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) has been assigned a $52.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

PNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,138. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.29. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $349.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 171,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

