Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Prime People’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PRP opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. Prime People has a 52-week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.65 ($1.29).

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

