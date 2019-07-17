Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Provident Financial makes up about 8.0% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. M3F Inc. owned 5.99% of Provident Financial worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.50. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

