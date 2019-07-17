Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will post $386.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.36 million to $395.00 million. Qiagen reported sales of $377.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JSR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $39.58. 354,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,018. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Qiagen by 80.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 2,731.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,758 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

