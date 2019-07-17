QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0026 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $856,362.00 and approximately $193,722.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00279637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.01267381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00113736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

