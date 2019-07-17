Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.06. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1,086,829 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on QFI. Stockdale Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50.

In other news, insider Michael Peter Kirk purchased 18,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,270.01 ($1,659.49).

About Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

