QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up to $75.67

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.77, but opened at $75.67. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $75.76, with a volume of 20,517,799 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $603,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,366 shares of company stock worth $36,635,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

