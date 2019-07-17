Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $347,438.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.46 or 0.05399788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00041983 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

