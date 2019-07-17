Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

