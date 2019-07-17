Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.37, 605,067 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,064,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at $27,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 9,258.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $19,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,457,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,211,000 after buying an additional 771,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 612,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after buying an additional 461,780 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

