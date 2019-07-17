Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.83.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14,553.3% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 73,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.54. 2,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,089. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $160.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

