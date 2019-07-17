Ren 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.86 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi Global and IDEX. In the last week, Ren has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $49.72 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05394933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,764,931 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, OKEx, Huobi Global, IDEX, Binance, Tidex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

