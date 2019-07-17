Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Request has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $117,106.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Coineal, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.92 or 0.05393423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042046 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,984,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,893,158 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, COSS, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, WazirX, DDEX, Coineal, CoinPlace, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, Mercatox, KuCoin and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

