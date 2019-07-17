Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PureTech Health (PRTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PureTech Health (LON: PRTC):

7/17/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/17/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/5/2019 – PureTech Health had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – PureTech Health had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 308 ($4.02) to GBX 336 ($4.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on the stock.

6/13/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/13/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/3/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/3/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:PRTC traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 248 ($3.24). 108,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.59 million and a PE ratio of -15.50. PureTech Health plc has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 253.10 ($3.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

