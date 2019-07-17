Research Analysts Set Expectations for ESSILOR INTL S/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $66.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $75.34.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

