Reviewing Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Transatlantic Capital (NASDAQ:TACI)

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Transatlantic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Capital Investment 11.81% 9.17% 6.26% Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blackrock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackrock Capital Investment and Transatlantic Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Capital Investment 1 1 0 0 1.50 Transatlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Blackrock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blackrock Capital Investment is more favorable than Transatlantic Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Blackrock Capital Investment has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transatlantic Capital has a beta of -3.15, meaning that its stock price is 415% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blackrock Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Transatlantic Capital does not pay a dividend. Blackrock Capital Investment pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackrock Capital Investment and Transatlantic Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Capital Investment $83.87 million 4.98 -$9.16 million $0.64 9.48 Transatlantic Capital N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Transatlantic Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackrock Capital Investment.

Summary

Blackrock Capital Investment beats Transatlantic Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

About Transatlantic Capital

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bingham Farms, Michigan. Transatlantic Capital Inc. is a subsidiary of NFA Securities 3LC.

