Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Rio Tinto Limited (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) were down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.77 and last traded at $70.77, approximately 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76.

About Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

