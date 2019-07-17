RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.