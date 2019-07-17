Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $34.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut WestJet Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

Shares of RBA opened at $35.90 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

