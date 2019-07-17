Robert Nathaniel Lande Purchases 20,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,392 shares in the company, valued at C$341,120.88.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 47.63. Knight Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.29 and a quick ratio of 31.73.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.