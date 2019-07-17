Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 79000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

