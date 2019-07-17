Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rudolph Technologies is a worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and support of high-performance process control metrology, defect inspection and data analysis systems used by semiconductor device manufacturers. Rudolph provides a full-fab solution through its families of proprietary products that provide critical yield-enhancing information, enabling microelectronic device manufacturers to drive down costs and time to market. Rudolph has enhanced the competitiveness of its products in the marketplace by anticipating and addressing many emerging trends driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Rudolph’s strategy for continued technological and market leadership includes aggressive research and development of complementary metrology and inspection solutions. “

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $837.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Rudolph Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,687,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 153,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

