Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) vs. Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

82.0% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Livexlive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of Livexlive Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Livexlive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 9.21% 45.79% 14.72% Livexlive Media -110.99% -185.99% -59.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Livexlive Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $452.33 million 1.51 $41.68 million $1.39 16.17 Livexlive Media $33.70 million 4.52 -$37.76 million ($0.72) -4.03

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Livexlive Media does not pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Livexlive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Livexlive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Livexlive Media has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Livexlive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Livexlive Media on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.