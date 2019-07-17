Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $92,255.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,495,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 84.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 852,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,826,000 after buying an additional 389,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after buying an additional 153,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

