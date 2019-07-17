Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $27.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alcon in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Beigene to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 752,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.50 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 26,284 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $523,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,284 shares of company stock worth $1,247,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 564,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

