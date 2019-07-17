SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.60

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $6.56. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 11,952 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 52,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

