Saracen Mineral (ASX:SAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.03

Shares of Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$4.03 ($2.85) and last traded at A$4.02 ($2.85), with a volume of 1334197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.84 ($2.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile (ASX:SAR)

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

