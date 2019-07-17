Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 174,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,860,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,107,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,568 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 777,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.