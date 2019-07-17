Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.72, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 509,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,759,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000.

