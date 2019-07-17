Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Scott’s Liquid Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGD)

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

