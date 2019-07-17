SEC (LON:SECG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.00

Shares of Sec SpA (LON:SECG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.47. The company has a market cap of $9.38 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

SEC Company Profile (LON:SECG)

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

