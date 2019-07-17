Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $163,430.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, DDEX, Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Bibox, Hotbit, Upbit, DDEX, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

