Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SHOE opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.39. Shoe Zone has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 249.60 ($3.26).

In related news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Davis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

