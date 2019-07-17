Short Interest in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Increases By 6.5%

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,045,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 30th total of 982,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 51.33% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 609.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

