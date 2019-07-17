Short Interest in Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) Expands By 7.2%

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 30th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.35 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.97%.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

