Short Interest in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expands By 6.1%

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,271,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 30th total of 33,255,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $33,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,476,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,307,000 after buying an additional 514,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,051,000 after buying an additional 858,560 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,162,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,403,000 after buying an additional 999,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $123,703,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,520,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,242,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 18.32%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

