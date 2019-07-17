Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Expands By 6.3%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBR opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $685.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 932.75% and a net margin of 95.37%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

