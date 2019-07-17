SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Scott A. Yerby Sells 10,133 Shares

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $198,708.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SIBN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,477. The company has a market cap of $483.41 million and a PE ratio of -28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22. SI-Bone Inc has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

